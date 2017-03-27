Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) opened at 76.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average of $70.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.50 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.93 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

