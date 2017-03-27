Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) traded down 1.47% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606,811 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.50 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business earned $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post $3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/darden-restaurants-inc-dri-issues-fy17-earnings-guidance.html.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.