Daimler AG (DAI) PT Set at €85.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has been given a €85.00 ($91.40) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DAI. Barclays PLC set a €68.00 ($73.12) price target on shares of Daimler AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($88.17) price target on shares of Daimler AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler AG in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler AG in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €65.00 ($69.89) price target on shares of Daimler AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daimler AG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €72.75 ($78.23).

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) opened at 70.615 on Monday. Daimler AG has a one year low of €50.89 and a one year high of €73.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of €69.25 and a 200 day moving average of €67.04. The company has a market cap of €75.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.860.

About Daimler AG

Daimler AG (Daimler) is an automotive engineering company. The Company is engaged in the development, production and distribution of cars, trucks and vans in Germany, and the management of the Daimler Group. Daimler’s segments include Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses and Daimler Financial Services.

