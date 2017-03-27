Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €68.00 ($73.91) target price by equities researchers at Barclays PLC in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

DAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a €68.00 ($73.91) price objective on shares of Daimler AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on shares of Daimler AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas set a €57.00 ($61.96) price objective on shares of Daimler AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($57.61) price objective on shares of Daimler AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Commerzbank Ag set a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective on shares of Daimler AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €72.75 ($79.08).

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) traded up 0.099% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €70.685. The company had a trading volume of 93,139 shares. Daimler AG has a 12-month low of €50.89 and a 12-month high of €73.20. The company has a market capitalization of €75.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.869. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €69.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €67.04.

WARNING: “Daimler AG (DAI) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Barclays PLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/daimler-ag-dai-given-a-68-00-price-target-by-barclays-plc-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About Daimler AG

Daimler AG (Daimler) is an automotive engineering company. The Company is engaged in the development, production and distribution of cars, trucks and vans in Germany, and the management of the Daimler Group. Daimler’s segments include Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses and Daimler Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.