Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) in a report released on Friday. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.31) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Daily Mail and General Trust plc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.05) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays PLC lowered their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust plc from GBX 740 ($9.30) to GBX 710 ($8.92) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust plc from GBX 750 ($9.43) to GBX 830 ($10.43) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.43) target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust plc from GBX 613 ($7.70) to GBX 737 ($9.26) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 803 ($10.09).

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) traded up 0.35% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 717.00. 312,777 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.53 billion. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 571.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 836.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 724.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 747.07.

In other news, insider Paul Zwillenberg bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 694 ($8.72) per share, with a total value of £34,700 ($43,609.40). Also, insider Kevin Beatty sold 96,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 724 ($9.10), for a total transaction of £700,187.64 ($879,964.36). Insiders purchased 5,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,898 over the last three months.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manages a multinational portfolio of companies that provide a range of businesses and consumers with information, analysis, insight, news and entertainment. The Company’s segments include RMS, dmg information, dmg events, Euromoney and dmg media. The RMS segment produces risk models, software applications and analytical data services used by the global risk and insurance industry to quantify and manage catastrophic risks.

