CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. Nomura started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) opened at 17.79 on Monday. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $20.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81. The stock’s market capitalization is $649.66 million.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 523.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post ($2.08) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 14,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $281,122.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,911.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 21,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $426,251.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,306 shares in the company, valued at $620,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,203 shares of company stock worth $922,520. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $10,152,000. Harbourvest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of a class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform. It uses its platform to create cancer immunotherapies against clinically validated targets, as well as to develop cancer therapeutics against a range of targets.

