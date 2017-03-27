CYS Investments Inc (CYS) Position Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CYS Investments Inc (NYSE:CYS) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,251 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.26% of CYS Investments worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CYS. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of CYS Investments by 424.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,246,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,633,000 after buying an additional 1,008,590 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of CYS Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its position in shares of CYS Investments by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 11,426 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its position in shares of CYS Investments by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 1,828,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,134,000 after buying an additional 614,471 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of CYS Investments by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

CYS Investments Inc (NYSE:CYS) opened at 7.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.16 billion. CYS Investments Inc has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $9.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. CYS Investments’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CYS Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered CYS Investments from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays PLC set a $8.00 target price on CYS Investments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CYS Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded CYS Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.61.

CYS Investments Company Profile

CYS Investments, Inc is a specialty finance company. The Company’s objective is to provide consistent returns to its investors through a combination of dividends and capital appreciation. It invests in agency residential mortgage-backed security (RMBS) collateralized by fixed rate single-family residential mortgage loans; adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs), which have coupon rates that reset monthly, or hybrid ARMs, which have a coupon rate that is fixed for an initial period.

