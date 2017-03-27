Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc (C)

Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.8% in the third quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 335,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,857,000 after buying an additional 62,434 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 190,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,967,000 after buying an additional 30,164 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,841,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,970,000 after buying an additional 35,273 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,050,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,630,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 29,561,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,396,206,000 after buying an additional 1,210,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) opened at 58.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.11. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The company has a market capitalization of $160.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm earned $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post $5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/cypress-wealth-advisors-llc-increases-stake-in-citigroup-inc-c.html.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.38 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.81.

In related news, President James A. Forese sold 55,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $3,303,985.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 565,438 shares in the company, valued at $33,700,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Corbat sold 83,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $5,008,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,060 shares in the company, valued at $32,960,328.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,303 shares of company stock valued at $12,606,410. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.