Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) insider David Duffy sold 54,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.32), for a total value of £143,547.36 ($180,403.87).

Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) traded down 1.23% during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 264.40. The company had a trading volume of 365,828 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 270.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 274.95. Cybg Plc has a one year low of GBX 203.70 and a one year high of GBX 306.90. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.33 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “David Duffy Sells 54,374 Shares of Cybg Plc (CYBG) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/cybg-plc-cybg-insider-david-duffy-sells-54374-shares-updated-updated.html.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYBG. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.52) target price on shares of Cybg Plc in a research report on Friday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 293 ($3.68) target price on shares of Cybg Plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.58) target price on shares of Cybg Plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.64) target price on shares of Cybg Plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cybg Plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cybg Plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 245.89 ($3.09).

About Cybg Plc

CYBG PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which intends to be the holding company for CYB Investments Limited (CYBI) and Clydesdale Bank PLC (Clydesdale Bank). The Company will own National Australia Bank Limited’s Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank operations (the Clydesdale Bank business). Clydesdale Bank provides the United Kingdom retail and small and medium enterprises (SME) banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cybg Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybg Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.