CVS Health Corp (CVS) Stake Reduced by Janus Capital Management LLC

Janus Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,684,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,164,893 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of CVS Health Corp worth $211,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,348 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp by 27.5% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) opened at 78.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average is $81.86. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.67.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. CVS Health Corp had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company earned $46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. CVS Health Corp’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post $5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. CVS Health Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Vetr downgraded shares of CVS Health Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.51 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CVS Health Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corp in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health Corp in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.99.

In other CVS Health Corp news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,849 shares of CVS Health Corp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $1,877,631.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,947.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan C. Roberts sold 61,196 shares of CVS Health Corp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,895,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,101,642. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

