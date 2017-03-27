CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Short Interest Update

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,060 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the February 28th total of 7,203,058 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 373,875 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) opened at 21.30 on Monday. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $24.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.47.

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. CVB Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. CVB Financial Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In other CVB Financial Corp. news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,999,837.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Guercio Stephen A. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $70,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,690 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. by 88.8% in the third quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 360,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 169,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,998,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,242,000 after buying an additional 580,426 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. during the third quarter worth $2,316,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,584,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,509,000 after buying an additional 45,475 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. 66.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s segments include Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers (Centers), Treasury and Others. The Company’s all administrative and other smaller operating departments are combined into the Other segment.

