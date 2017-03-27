Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,498 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.40% of Cutera worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 17,860 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cutera by 11.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Cutera by 18.6% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 270,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 42,450 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Group I LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Group I LLC now owns 212,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 114,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cutera by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) opened at 20.15 on Monday. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $22.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a market cap of $279.40 million, a PE ratio of 106.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Cutera had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post $0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Cutera from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Cutera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $5,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Gollnick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,500 shares of company stock worth $5,605,455 in the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and servicing of laser and other energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners across the world. The Company offers products based on product platforms, such as enlighten, excel HR, truSculpt, excel V and xeo, each of which enables physicians and other practitioners to perform aesthetic procedures for customers.

