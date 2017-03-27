Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Receives $104.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America Corp raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright Corp. news, VP Glenn E. Tynan sold 7,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.07, for a total value of $710,517.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $1,600,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,678 shares of company stock worth $4,566,358. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. by 7.7% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. by 91.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) opened at 91.22 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12 month low of $73.30 and a 12 month high of $107.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.83 and its 200-day moving average is $94.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The company earned $566 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.79 million. Curtiss-Wright Corp. had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post $4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Curtiss-Wright Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 12.56%.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a manufacturing and service company that designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense and Power.

