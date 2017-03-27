Crossroads Systems Inc (CRDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Crossroads Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CRDS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Crossroads Systems had a negative net margin of 29.65% and a negative return on equity of 40.22%.

Shares of Crossroads Systems (NASDAQ:CRDS) traded up 2.92% on Monday, reaching $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,171 shares. The stock’s market cap is $3.45 million. Crossroads Systems has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/crossroads-systems-inc-crds-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-wednesday-updated.html.

About Crossroads Systems

Crossroads Systems, Inc is an intellectual property licensing company. The Company’s intellectual property assets are identified in two distinct categories: the first category is known as the 972 patent family and the second category is known as the non-972 patents. As of October 31, 2016, the 972 patent family consisted of 31 patents and pending patents that are primarily concentrated around access controls.

