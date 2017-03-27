Crossroads Systems Inc (CRDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Crossroads Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CRDS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Crossroads Systems had a negative net margin of 29.65% and a negative return on equity of 40.22%.
Shares of Crossroads Systems (NASDAQ:CRDS) traded up 2.92% on Monday, reaching $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,171 shares. The stock’s market cap is $3.45 million. Crossroads Systems has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94.
About Crossroads Systems
Crossroads Systems, Inc is an intellectual property licensing company. The Company’s intellectual property assets are identified in two distinct categories: the first category is known as the 972 patent family and the second category is known as the non-972 patents. As of October 31, 2016, the 972 patent family consisted of 31 patents and pending patents that are primarily concentrated around access controls.
