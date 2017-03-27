Crh Plc (CRH) Given a GBX 2,709 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,709 ($34.05) price objective on Crh Plc (LON:CRH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities Ltd increased their price objective on Crh Plc from GBX 3,105 ($39.02) to GBX 3,170 ($39.84) and gave the stock an add rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Beaufort Securities upgraded Crh Plc to a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($38.96) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Crh Plc from GBX 3,300 ($41.47) to GBX 3,700 ($46.50) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crh Plc presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,902.50 ($36.48).

Crh Plc (LON:CRH) traded down 2.06% on Friday, hitting GBX 2763.00. 1,372,982 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,802.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,719.64. Crh Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,700.00 and a one year high of GBX 3,342.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 23.00 billion.

In related news, insider Lucinda Riches purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,843 ($35.73) per share, for a total transaction of £85,290 ($107,188.64). Also, insider Gillian L. Platt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,306 ($41.55) per share, for a total transaction of £33,060 ($41,548.32).

About Crh Plc

CRH plc manufactures and distributes a range of products servicing the construction needs, from the fundamentals of heavy materials and elements to construct the frame, through exterior products that complete the building envelope, to distribution channels, which service construction fit-out and renewal.

