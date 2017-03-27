CRH Medical Corp (CRHM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CRH Medical Corp (NYSEARCA:CRHM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CRH Medical Corp from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CRH Medical Corp in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CRH Medical Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CRH Medical Corp from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

CRH Medical Corp (NYSEARCA:CRHM) traded up 1.19% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 35,934 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. CRH Medical Corp has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $8.70.

CRH Medical Corp (NYSEARCA:CRHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRH Medical Corp will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH Medical Corp by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 46,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 25,842 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CRH Medical Corp by 109.5% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH Medical Corp by 31.4% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 476,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 113,863 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH Medical Corp during the third quarter worth $2,090,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CRH Medical Corp by 18.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 87,300 shares in the last quarter.

CRH Medical Corp Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation is a Canada-based healthcare products and services company. The Company focused on providing physicians with services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The Company also provides anesthesiology services to gastroenterologists in the United States through its subsidiaries.

