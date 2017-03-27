Rio Tinto plc (RIO) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group AG

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG in a report released on Friday. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.03) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 87.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on Rio Tinto plc from GBX 3,600 ($45.24) to GBX 3,800 ($47.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rio Tinto plc from GBX 3,800 ($47.76) to GBX 4,000 ($50.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rio Tinto plc from GBX 3,700 ($46.50) to GBX 4,000 ($50.27) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,335 ($54.48) price target on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 4,000 ($50.27) price target on Rio Tinto plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,445.90 ($43.31).

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) traded down 3.85% on Friday, reaching GBX 3132.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,009,661 shares. The stock’s market cap is GBX 56.35 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,405.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,069.40. Rio Tinto plc has a one year low of GBX 1,845.00 and a one year high of GBX 3,718.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 100.56 ($1.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto plc’s previous dividend of $33.80.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,618 ($45.47), for a total transaction of £120,298.50 ($151,185.75).

Rio Tinto plc Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc is a mining company. The Company focuses on finding, mining, processing and marketing the Earth’s mineral resources. The Company’s segments include aluminum, copper and coal, diamonds and minerals, and iron ore. The Company’s aluminum business includes bauxite mines, alumina refineries and aluminum smelters.

