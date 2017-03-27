Pearson plc (PSON) Price Target Raised to GBX 680 at Credit Suisse Group AG

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 640 ($8.04) to GBX 680 ($8.55) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s previous close.

PSON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.92) target price on shares of Pearson plc in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays PLC reduced their target price on shares of Pearson plc from GBX 740 ($9.30) to GBX 550 ($6.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.17) target price on shares of Pearson plc in a report on Friday, January 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.52) target price on shares of Pearson plc in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Beaufort Securities lowered shares of Pearson plc to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 690.44 ($8.68).

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) traded down 1.63% on Wednesday, hitting GBX 633.00. 2,522,994 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 659.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 737.18. The firm’s market cap is GBX 5.16 billion. Pearson plc has a 52-week low of GBX 552.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 989.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share. This represents a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Pearson plc’s previous dividend of $18.00.

Pearson plc Company Profile

Pearson plc (Pearson) is an international education and media company. The Company has operations in the education, business information and consumer publishing markets. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Core and Growth. The North American business serves educators and students in the United States and Canada from early education through elementary, middle and high schools and into higher education with a range of products and services, such as courseware, assessments and services.

