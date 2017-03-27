Peel Hunt Boosts Craneware plc (CRW) Price Target to GBX 1,450

Craneware plc (LON:CRW) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,335 ($16.78) to GBX 1,450 ($18.22) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, N+1 Singer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Craneware plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Craneware plc (LON:CRW) remained flat at GBX 1237.50 on Tuesday. 8,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,223.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,228.60. Craneware plc has a one year low of GBX 730.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,379.70. The stock’s market cap is GBX 333.61 million.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a GBX 8.70 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Craneware plc Company Profile

Craneware plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the development, licensing and ongoing support of computer software for the United States healthcare industry. The Company’s Value Cycle Solutions span over five product families, which include Patient Engagement, Charge Capture & Pricing, Coding Integrity, Cost Analytics, and Revenue Collection & Retention.

