AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ (ACRX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen and Company

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cowen and Company in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price target on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) traded down 0.81% on Monday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 100,334 shares. The company’s market cap is $138.27 million. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 232.39% and a negative net margin of 347.94%. Equities analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $14,063,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Oxford Asset Management boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 103,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 33,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 196.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 18,818 shares in the last quarter. 35.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The Company operates through the segment, which includes development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of pain.

