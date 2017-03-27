County Bancorp Inc (icbk) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:icbk) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) traded up 1.30% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.81. 5,384 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.60. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $35.89.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 19.97%. On average, analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICBK. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut County Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

In other news, CFO David Kohlmeyer acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $68,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,392.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathi P. Seifert acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,497 shares of company stock worth $223,839 and have sold 19,354 shares worth $546,130. 30.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in County Bancorp stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.76% of County Bancorp worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s primary activities consist of holding the stock of its subsidiary bank, Investors Community Bank (the Bank), and providing banking and related business activities through the Bank and its other subsidiaries. It operates in the community banking segment.

