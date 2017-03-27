Countrywide PLC (CWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Shares of Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD) traded down 2.48% on Monday, hitting GBX 157.00. 457,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Countrywide PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 155.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 392.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 338.20 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 181.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 189.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/countrywide-plc-cwd-to-release-earnings-on-thursday-2-updated-updated.html.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWD. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.20) price objective on shares of Countrywide PLC in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.07) target price on shares of Countrywide PLC in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on shares of Countrywide PLC from GBX 250 ($3.14) to GBX 173 ($2.17) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.32) target price on shares of Countrywide PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Countrywide PLC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 197.71 ($2.48).

Countrywide PLC Company Profile

Countrywide plc is an integrated residential estate agency and property services group in the United Kingdom. The Company offers estate agency and lettings services, together with a range of complementary services. The Company operates in five businesses: residential property sales; residential property lettings and property management; arranging mortgages, insurance and related financial products (provided by third parties) for participants in residential property transactions; surveying and valuation services for mortgage lenders and prospective homebuyers, and residential property conveyance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Countrywide PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countrywide PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.