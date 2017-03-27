Countrywide PLC (CWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Shares of Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD) traded down 2.48% on Monday, hitting GBX 157.00. 457,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Countrywide PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 155.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 392.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 338.20 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 181.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 189.30.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWD. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.20) price objective on shares of Countrywide PLC in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.07) target price on shares of Countrywide PLC in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on shares of Countrywide PLC from GBX 250 ($3.14) to GBX 173 ($2.17) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.32) target price on shares of Countrywide PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Countrywide PLC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 197.71 ($2.48).
Countrywide PLC Company Profile
Countrywide plc is an integrated residential estate agency and property services group in the United Kingdom. The Company offers estate agency and lettings services, together with a range of complementary services. The Company operates in five businesses: residential property sales; residential property lettings and property management; arranging mortgages, insurance and related financial products (provided by third parties) for participants in residential property transactions; surveying and valuation services for mortgage lenders and prospective homebuyers, and residential property conveyance services.
Receive News & Ratings for Countrywide PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countrywide PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.