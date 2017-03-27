Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Short Interest Down 17.4% in March

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,014,924 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 9,707,504 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,387,549 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,980.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 14,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total transaction of $2,298,334.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,520,795.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,017 shares of company stock worth $8,350,408. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.8% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) opened at 166.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $138.57 and a 12-month high of $178.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.61 and a 200 day moving average of $158.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $29.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post $5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Nomura set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.69.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

