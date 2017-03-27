CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $235.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $231.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.20.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) opened at 207.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.29 and a beta of 1.44. CoStar Group has a one year low of $174.49 and a one year high of $224.79.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm earned $218 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post $4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew C. Florance sold 26,271 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $5,393,699.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Francis Carchedi sold 4,500 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $922,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,683 in the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,741,000 after buying an additional 436,933 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,733,000 after buying an additional 95,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 809,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,196,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CoStar Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,248,000 after buying an additional 161,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 758.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 446,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,161,000 after buying an additional 394,486 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc (CoStar) is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business community through its database of commercial real estate information covering the United States, the United Kingdom, and parts of Canada, Spain, Germany and France.

