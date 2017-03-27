Costain Group PLC (COST) PT Raised to GBX 450

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) had its target price increased by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 430 ($5.40) to GBX 450 ($5.66) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COST. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.66) price objective on shares of Costain Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group PLC in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costain Group PLC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 425 ($5.34).
Shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) traded down 0.34% during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 437.00. 476,754 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is GBX 455.81 million. Costain Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 267.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 439.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 404.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 370.77.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from Costain Group PLC’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.
In other news, insider Andrew Wyllie sold 13,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 413 ($5.19), for a total transaction of £56,407.54 ($70,890.46).
Costain Group PLC Company Profile
Costain Group PLC is an engineering solutions provider. The Company offers consulting, project delivery, and operations and maintenance services. The Company operates through two segments: Natural Resources and Infrastructure plus Alcaidesa in Spain. The Infrastructure segment operates in the highways, rail and nuclear markets.
Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.