Costain Group PLC (COST) PT Raised to GBX 450

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) had its target price increased by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 430 ($5.40) to GBX 450 ($5.66) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COST. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.66) price objective on shares of Costain Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group PLC in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costain Group PLC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 425 ($5.34).

Shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) traded down 0.34% during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 437.00. 476,754 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is GBX 455.81 million. Costain Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 267.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 439.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 404.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 370.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from Costain Group PLC’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/costain-group-plc-cost-price-target-raised-to-gbx-450-updated-updated.html.

In other news, insider Andrew Wyllie sold 13,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 413 ($5.19), for a total transaction of £56,407.54 ($70,890.46).

Costain Group PLC Company Profile

Costain Group PLC is an engineering solutions provider. The Company offers consulting, project delivery, and operations and maintenance services. The Company operates through two segments: Natural Resources and Infrastructure plus Alcaidesa in Spain. The Infrastructure segment operates in the highways, rail and nuclear markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.