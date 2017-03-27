Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEMKT:CRMD) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.19% of CorMedix worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in CorMedix by 36.9% in the third quarter. Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period.

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEMKT:CRMD) opened at 1.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. The company’s market cap is $68.55 million. CorMedix Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.54.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Stake Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/cormedix-inc-crmd-stake-increased-by-franklin-resources-inc.html.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. FBR & Co set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc is a commercial pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company in-licenses, develops and commercializes prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company has in-licensed the rights to develop and commercialize its product candidate, CRMD003 (Neutrolin), which addresses market opportunities in the instances in which a central venous catheter is used, such as hemodialysis, intensive care units, oncology, and patients receiving total parenteral nutrition, intravenous (IV) hydration, and/or IV medications.

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.