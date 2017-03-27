JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases ConvaTec Group PLC (CTEC) Price Target to GBX 305

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 271 ($3.41) to GBX 305 ($3.83) in a research note published on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTEC. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC from GBX 250 ($3.14) to GBX 275 ($3.46) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.77) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 310 ($3.90) price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.39) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 296.86 ($3.73).

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) traded up 0.08% during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 265.00. 1,913,785 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 5.10 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 248.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 242.67. ConvaTec Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 213.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 270.70.

About ConvaTec Group PLC

ConvaTec Group Plc is a medical product and technology company. The Company focuses on therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

