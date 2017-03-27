ConvaTec Group PLC’s (CTEC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.77) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.14) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 271 ($3.41) price target for the company. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC in a report on Monday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.39) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 310 ($3.90) target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConvaTec Group PLC presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 296.86 ($3.73).

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) traded up 0.08% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 265.00. 1,913,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.10 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 248.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 242.67. ConvaTec Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 213.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 270.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/convatec-group-plc-ctec-earns-buy-rating-from-peel-hunt-updated.html.

ConvaTec Group PLC Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc is a medical product and technology company. The Company focuses on therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.