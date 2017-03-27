Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNSL shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Consolidated Communications Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on Consolidated Communications Holdings from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Drexel Hamilton lowered Consolidated Communications Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Consolidated Communications Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CNSL) traded down 1.76% on Monday, reaching $22.83. 69,162 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 79.83 and a beta of 1.27. Consolidated Communications Holdings has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.47.

Consolidated Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.23 million. Consolidated Communications Holdings had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Communications Holdings will post $0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3874 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Consolidated Communications Holdings’s payout ratio is presently 407.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,521,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,116,000 after buying an additional 90,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,273,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,135,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after buying an additional 91,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,116,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,171,000 after buying an additional 78,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings by 9.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,926,000 after buying an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Communications Holdings

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc is a holding company with operating subsidiaries that provide integrated communications services in consumer, commercial and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

