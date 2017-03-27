CONSOL Energy’s (CNX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their hold rating on shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNX) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

CNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. FBR & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.47.

Shares of CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CNX) traded down 1.27% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.51. 661,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $3.56 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. CONSOL Energy has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $22.34.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director Maureen Lally-Green acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $42,425.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin R. Carpenter acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $66,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,056. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 47,700 shares of company stock valued at $807,605. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 226.9% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 99,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 68,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,759,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,222,000 after buying an additional 283,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 212.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,787,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,529,000 after buying an additional 1,896,445 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 315,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 162.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 64,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 39,830 shares in the last quarter.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc (CONSOL Energy) is an integrated energy company. The Company’s divisions include Exploration and Production (E&P), Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations and Other. The E&P division operates through four segments: Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale, Coalbed Methane (CBM) and Other Gas, which produce pipeline quality natural gas for sale primarily to gas wholesalers.

