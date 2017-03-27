Community Health Systems (CYH) Bonds Trading 1% Higher Analyst

An issue of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) debt rose 1% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $7.50. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6.875% coupon and is set to mature on February 1, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $87.50 and were trading at $85.75 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

CYH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Vetr raised Community Health Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.83 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Community Health Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Community Health Systems by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,400,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,862,000 after buying an additional 379,664 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,405,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after buying an additional 2,080,294 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its position in Community Health Systems by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 2,469,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after buying an additional 1,384,679 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,552,000. Finally, Elliott Management Corp bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,202,000.

The company’s market cap is $1.07 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc is an operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities in communities across the country. The Company operates through hospital operations segment, which includes its general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services.

