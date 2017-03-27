CommerceHub Inc (CHUBA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CommerceHub Inc (NASDAQ:CHUBA) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHUBA. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of CommerceHub in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommerceHub from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

CommerceHub (NASDAQ:CHUBA) traded down 1.37% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. 36,941 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $650.39 million and a P/E ratio of 72.05. CommerceHub has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27.

CommerceHub Company Profile

CommerceHub, Inc operates a cloud-based e-commerce fulfillment and marketing software platform of integrated supply, demand and delivery solutions for large retailers, online marketplaces and digital marketing channels, as well as consumer brands, manufacturers, distributors and other market participants.

