Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.
Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) traded down 0.51% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.70. 310,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.75. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $60.61.
Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company earned $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.84 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post $2.78 EPS for the current year.
In other Commerce Bancshares news, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $1,100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,285,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,752,566.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 8,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $493,106.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,262,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,336,641.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,406. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.
About Commerce Bancshares
Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company of Commerce Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in general banking business, providing a range of retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.
