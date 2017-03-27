Comerica Bank Increases Position in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Monotype Imaging Holdings worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings by 11.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings by 5.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,149,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,741,000 after buying an additional 219,589 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings by 17.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings by 0.7% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) opened at 19.15 on Monday. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $754.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67.

Monotype Imaging Holdings (NASDAQ:TYPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company earned $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. Monotype Imaging Holdings had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Monotype Imaging Holdings’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. will post $0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.113 dividend. This is a boost from Monotype Imaging Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Monotype Imaging Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/comerica-bank-increases-position-in-monotype-imaging-holdings-inc-type.html.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TYPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Monotype Imaging Holdings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monotype Imaging Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Shaw sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $569,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,337.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,671 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (Monotype) is a provider of type and technology for applications and consumer devices. The Company’s business segment operates through development, marketing and licensing of technologies and fonts. Its business includes Creative Professional and original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.