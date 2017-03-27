Comerica Bank Increases Position in Briggs & Stratton Co. (BGG)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Briggs & Stratton Co. worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Briggs & Stratton Co. by 19.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Briggs & Stratton Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,798,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,192,000 after buying an additional 74,463 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Briggs & Stratton Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,140,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,915,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Briggs & Stratton Co. by 181.9% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Briggs & Stratton Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,063,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after buying an additional 19,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) opened at 21.77 on Monday. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $931.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69.

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company earned $428 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.32 million. Briggs & Stratton Co. had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post $1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Briggs & Stratton Co.’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BGG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Briggs & Stratton Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet raised Briggs & Stratton Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Briggs & Stratton Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Briggs & Stratton Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

In other news, SVP Harold L. Redman sold 22,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $492,055.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,476.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrea L. Golvach sold 4,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $88,981.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Briggs & Stratton Co. Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation is a producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, sells and services the various products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world. It also markets and sells related service parts and accessories for its engines.

