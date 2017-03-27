Comerica Bank Has $1,013,000 Stake in Belmond Ltd (BEL)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Belmond worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Belmond during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belmond during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Belmond by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Belmond by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,196,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,922,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in shares of Belmond by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 145,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) opened at 12.05 on Monday. Belmond Ltd has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $14.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEL. Barclays PLC set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Belmond and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Belmond from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

About Belmond

Belmond Ltd. (Belmond) is a hotel company and adventure travel operator. As of December 31, 2016, Belmond owned, partially-owned and/or operated 45 properties, consisting of 34 individual deluxe hotels, 29 of which are owned (including nine under long-term lease), five European tourist trains, two cruise ships in Myanmar (one of which is under long-term charter), one French canal cruise business consisting of five small canal boats, and one stand-alone restaurant in the United States.

