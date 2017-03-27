Comerica Bank Acquires 26,465 Shares of First Bancorp (FBP)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of First Bancorp worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,323,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,283,000 after buying an additional 673,428 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,048,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 45.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after buying an additional 1,744,292 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,832,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,927,000 after buying an additional 235,450 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 2,519,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after buying an additional 720,700 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) opened at 5.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 2.11. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post $0.41 EPS for the current year.

FBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

