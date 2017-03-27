Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

CIGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) opened at 47.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.48. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $40.15.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 52.27%. The company earned $576 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.84 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post $2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp bought 65,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,492,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 139.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company’s primary services are outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. The Company’s segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

