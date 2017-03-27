Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $222.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COHR. Benchmark Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coherent from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Coherent to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc started coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Coherent from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coherent has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) traded up 2.80% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.50. 219,474 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.34. Coherent has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $203.75.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.81. The firm earned $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.98 million. Coherent had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coherent will post $9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timpani Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coherent by 120.1% in the third quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 25,176 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Coherent by 42.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the third quarter worth about $15,660,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Coherent by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $2,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc is a photonics manufacturer. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, servicing and marketing of lasers and related accessories for a range of scientific, commercial and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Specialty Lasers and Systems (SLS) and Commercial Lasers and Components (CLC).

