Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) insider Simon Boddie purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £57,000 ($71,635.04).

Simon Boddie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 22nd, Simon Boddie purchased 100,000 shares of Coats Group PLC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £51,000 ($64,094.51).

Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) traded down 1.30% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 57.00. 1,054,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.28. Coats Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 24.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 62.14. The firm’s market cap is GBX 787.66 million.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Simon Boddie Purchases 100,000 Shares of Coats Group PLC (COA) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/coats-group-plc-coa-insider-acquires-57000-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COA shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Coats Group PLC from GBX 88 ($1.11) to GBX 80 ($1.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Coats Group PLC from GBX 60 ($0.75) to GBX 70 ($0.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About Coats Group PLC

Coats Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in industrial thread manufacturing. The Company’s segments are Industrial and Crafts. It offers clothing, accessories, furniture, fiber optics and healthcare items. It also offers technical threads used in various industries, such as automotive; bedding and mattresses; flame retardant protective wear; outdoor goods/sports equipment, and home textiles.

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.