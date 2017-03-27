Coach Inc (COH) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Coach Inc (NYSE:COH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3375 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

Coach (NYSE:COH) traded up 2.40% on Monday, hitting $40.03. 4,166,020 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85. Coach has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Coach (NYSE:COH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business earned $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Coach had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Coach’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Coach will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Coach in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Vetr cut shares of Coach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.45 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Coach in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Coach from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Coach from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

In other Coach news, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $81,127.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coach

Coach, Inc (Coach) is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman. The North America segment includes sales of Coach brand products to North American customers through Coach-operated stores (including the Internet) and sales to North American wholesale customers.

