CME Group Inc (CME) Increases Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) traded down 1.37% on Monday, reaching $118.24. 1,358,780 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.88. CME Group has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $127.60.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 42.67% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company earned $913 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CME Group will post $4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

In related news, President Bryan T. Durkin sold 14,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.39, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 65,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly S. Taylor sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.88, for a total transaction of $156,553.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,542,459.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its exchanges, provides products across all asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The Company’s segment primarily consists of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME), Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc (CBOT), New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc (NYMEX) and Commodity Exchange, Inc (COMEX) exchanges.

