CME Group Inc (CME) Receives $102.95 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.95.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Saturday, March 11th.

Shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) opened at 119.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.88. CME Group has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $127.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 42.67%. The firm earned $913 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group will post $4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $378,123.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,949.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $721,456.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,060.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,545 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in CME Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in CME Group by 5,492.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth $180,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its exchanges, provides products across all asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The Company’s segment primarily consists of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME), Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc (CBOT), New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc (NYMEX) and Commodity Exchange, Inc (COMEX) exchanges.

