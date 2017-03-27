Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CLSD. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Clearside Biomedical to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) traded up 3.97% on Monday, hitting $7.34. 126,367 shares of the stock traded hands. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The firm’s market cap is $185.60 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post ($2.03) EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Venture Advisors Iii Hatteras sold 25,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $218,347.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clay Thorp sold 41,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $315,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,756 shares of company stock worth $1,770,922 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,029,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 813,889 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at $6,365,000. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at $10,410,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 449,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 289,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at $2,682,000. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates focus on diseases affecting the retina, which is the tissue that lines the inside of the eye and is primarily responsible for vision, and the choroid, which is the layer adjacent to the retina that supplies the retina with blood, oxygen and nourishment.

