ClearOne Incoprorated (CLRO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

ClearOne Incoprorated (NASDAQ:CLRO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. ClearOne Incoprorated had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.54%.

ClearOne Incoprorated (NASDAQ:CLRO) remained flat at $10.55 during trading on Monday. 2,304 shares of the company traded hands. ClearOne Incoprorated has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. ClearOne Incoprorated’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearOne Incoprorated stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ClearOne Incoprorated (NASDAQ:CLRO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of ClearOne Incoprorated at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLRO. Zacks Investment Research raised ClearOne Incoprorated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised ClearOne Incoprorated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ClearOne Incoprorated in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

ClearOne Incoprorated Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc (ClearOne) is a global company that designs, develops and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications. The Company designs, develops, markets and services a line of conferencing products for personal use, as well as traditional tabletop, mid-tier professional products for large, medium and small businesses.

