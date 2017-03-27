Civitas Solutions Inc (CIVI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE:CIVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Civitas Solutions, Inc. is a national network of local health and human services. It operates as a provider of an array of community-based services to adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities, brain and spinal cord injuries and other catastrophic injuries and illnesses, and to youth with emotional, behavioral and medically complex challenges, as well as their families. The Company serves governmental agencies, non-public payors, and not-for-profit organizations. Civitas Solutions, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CIVI. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civitas Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Civitas Solutions in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Civitas Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of Civitas Solutions (NYSE:CIVI) traded up 1.14% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.75. 40,798 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.47 million, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28. Civitas Solutions has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $23.20.

Civitas Solutions (NYSE:CIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.32 million. Civitas Solutions had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 1.33%. Civitas Solutions’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Civitas Solutions will post $0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 6.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,964,000 after buying an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Civitas Solutions during the third quarter worth $347,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 7.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Civitas Solutions during the third quarter worth $4,406,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civitas Solutions, Inc is a provider of home- and community-based health and human services to individuals with intellectual, developmental, physical or behavioral disabilities and other special needs. The Company operates through two segments: Human Services and Post-Acute Specialty Rehabilitation Services (SRS).

