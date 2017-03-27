Citigroup Inc Analysts Give Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA) a €21.50 Price Target

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) received a €21.50 ($23.12) price target from Citigroup Inc in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($20.43) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America Corp set a €17.80 ($19.14) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a €17.50 ($18.82) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.35) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.84 ($19.19).

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) opened at 18.409 on Monday. Infineon Technologies AG has a 52 week low of €11.72 and a 52 week high of €18.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is €17.18 and its 200 day moving average is €16.20. The stock has a market cap of €20.75 billion and a PE ratio of 27.558.

Infineon Technologies AG Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG is a Germany-based company developing semiconductors and system solutions for automotive and industrial electronics, and chip card, as well as security applications. It diversifies its operations into four main divisions: Automotive; Industrial Power Control; Chip card & Security, and Power Management and Multimarket.

