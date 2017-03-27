Ciena Co. (CIEN) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG to $28.00 in a report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America Corp lowered Ciena from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.39 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated an outperform rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Ciena from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) traded down 0.38% on Friday, reaching $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 704,621 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.66. Ciena has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Ciena had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company earned $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ciena will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $112,978.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $48,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,258 shares of company stock worth $2,237,979. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 15.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation is a network strategy and technology company, which provides solutions that enable a range of network operators to adopt communication architectures and deliver an array of services, relied upon by enterprise and consumer end users. It provides equipment, software and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery and management of voice, video and data traffic on communications networks.

