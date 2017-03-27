Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $400.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. Vetr upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $404.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Instinet dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $372.00 to $333.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $564.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $483.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.90.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) opened at 414.02 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $352.96 and a 1-year high of $480.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 537.69 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $412.52 and a 200 day moving average of $404.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm earned $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post $8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Matthew H. Paull purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $397.71 per share, for a total transaction of $159,084.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,447.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the third quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

