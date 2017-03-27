Chinook Energy Inc. (TSE:CKE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a C$0.35 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$0.50. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, GMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chinook Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.50.

Shares of Chinook Energy (TSE:CKE) traded down 3.80% during trading on Monday, hitting $0.38. 66,376 shares of the stock were exchanged. Chinook Energy has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.50. The company’s market cap is $82.25 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.

WARNING: “Chinook Energy Inc. (CKE) Downgraded by Raymond James Financial, Inc. to “Underperform”” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/chinook-energy-inc-cke-downgraded-by-raymond-james-financial-inc-to-underperform.html.

About Chinook Energy

Chinook Energy Inc is a petroleum and natural gas production company focused on development and exploration opportunities in western Canada. The Company has assets in the Plains-West Central District, the Grande Prairie District and the Peace River Arch District. The Company’s operations combine multi-zone conventional production and resource plays in its Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin producing properties and undeveloped land predominately located in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia.

